Bitget Launches “Affiliates Boost Month” With Fast-Track Approvals and Up to 5,000 USDT in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading Universal Exchange (UEX), is kicking off Affiliates Boost Month, a creator-first earnings season designed to help KOLs, community builders, and Web3 storytellers turn their influence into real, measurable income. Instead of Black Friday discounts, Bitget is introducing something more aligned with how the creator economy actually works, with the tagline “No Discount, Only Boost.”

Bitget Affiliates Boost Month brings a simplified entry experience with 24-hour approvals, clear progress tracking, and bonuses layered on top of Bitget’s already competitive payouts. Creators can fast-track their path toward long-term commissions, unlock limited-time rewards, and earn up to 5,000 USDT per person, making this the most rewarding month of the year for anyone looking to scale their Web3 presence.

Bitget has also lowered the entry bar to make the program more accessible while keeping the standards competitive. Creators can qualify in one of three ways: having at least 100 followers as a social media creator, managing a community group with 500 or more members, or being an active participant across five or more crypto communities. Meeting any one of these criteria grants access to the Bitget Affiliates Program, opening the door to structured earnings and long-term growth.

“At Bitget, we’ve always believed that creators deserve more than temporary discounts, they deserve a system that rewards consistency, insight, and genuine community impact,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Affiliates Boost Month reflects exactly that. We’re giving talented individuals the tools, transparency, and earning power to build something sustainable, not seasonal. Bitget Affiliates provides creators with one of the strongest support ecosystems in the industry, from the Affiliates Portal and transparent commissions to extensive tutorials and educational resources designed to help every creator grow with confidence.”

Throughout the campaign, participants gain access to milestone bonuses, BGB and USDT prize moments, merch drops, and a streamlined mastery track that turns content into conversions faster. Bitget is also introducing a peer-to-peer “Invite & Earn” Talent Scout feature, giving affiliates a new way to grow their business by identifying and onboarding rising creators.

The message is simple: No Discount, Only Boost. A month built for creators who want more than hype, they want a real revenue engine.

Boost Month is now live. Interested applicants can explore program details or apply directly here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

