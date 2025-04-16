Bitget Launches Industry-First On-Chain Affiliate Program with 40% Rebates to Support Content Creators

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched a groundbreaking addition to its affiliate program: the first-ever on-chain affiliate initiative in the crypto exchange sector, offering partners up to 40% in rebates alongside existing commission structures. This innovative program bridges centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) trading ecosystems, empowering affiliates to seamlessly monetize their influence across both worlds.

While traditional affiliate programs reward referrals for spot and futures trading, Bitget’s on-chain extension allows partners to earn rebates when users engage with Bitget Onchain, a product designed to simplify on-chain trading for CEX users. Affiliates can now tap into the booming DeFi market without requiring their audience to navigate complex wallet setups or sacrifice security.

“Bitget has grown to become a top #5 exchange with the support of its 120 million users. To show our gratitude and work more closely with our ecosystem contributors, we’ve decided to reward pioneers who help users discover the full spectrum of crypto opportunities—whether on-exchange or on-chain,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “Our affiliates asked for ways to monetize DeFi interest without technical friction, and we listened. This is yet another step from our side to support a community that thrives at the intersection of CEX convenience and DeFi innovation,” he added.

Bitget’s referral program is open to content creators, influencers, and community leaders with 100+ followers through a simple application process. Participants share unique referral links for both traditional trading and Bitget Onchain transactions. They can earn up to 50% commissions on spot and futures trading fees and up to 40% rebates on on-chain activity. The program features tiered rewards, with top performers eligible for the highest payout tiers, incentivizing sustained growth and engagement.

Bitget Onchain removes the traditional barriers to DeFi participation by allowing users to trade on-chain assets directly from their Bitget spot accounts – no complicated wallet setups or private key management required. All transactions benefit from institutional-grade security backed by Bitget’s $600M Protection Fund, giving users enterprise-level asset protection without sacrificing DeFi’s opportunities. The platform further enhances decision-making with AI-powered asset screening that surfaces high-potential projects in real-time, helping users navigate the vast on-chain landscape with confidence rather than guesswork. From YouTube influencers to Telegram admins, Bitget’s Affiliate Program democratizes access to crypto’s next growth phase.

Applications are now open via the Bitget Affiliate Portal.

