Bitget Launches New Pre-IPO Product With SpaceX as First Listing

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched IPO Prime, introducing a new market structure that enables users to access and trade pre-IPO exposure to global unicorn companies such as SpaceX.

Powered by Republic , the launch marks an expansion beyond traditional secondary market trading, enabling participation in value creation before companies enter public markets, a phase historically limited to institutional investors and private capital networks. Through IPO Prime, Bitget extends its Universal Exchange framework into primary market access, bridging a long-standing gap between private and public market participation.

IPO Prime operates through a subscription-based model, where eligible users can apply for allocations in tokenized offerings tied to specific companies. Allocation limits are determined based on user tier, with higher participation thresholds available to elevated VIP levels. Following the subscription phase, these digital assets transition into an over-the-counter market on Bitget, enabling continuous pricing, trading and circulation within a structured environment.

The first offering under IPO Prime is preSPAX, a digital asset designed to mirror the economic performance of SpaceX following its potential public listing. As one of the most closely watched private companies globally, SpaceX represents the type of high-growth opportunity that has traditionally remained inaccessible to retail investors.

“Since the beginning of financial markets, access to pre-IPO opportunities has been defined by exclusivity,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “IPO Prime allows users to participate earlier in a company’s growth cycle, with the flexibility of continuous trading. This shifts how and when investors can engage with emerging companies, which gives retailers and new investors a chance to buy-in early. This is part of our greater shift towards building an UEX, democratizing access to financial equality.”

To mark the launch, Bitget will introduce two rounds of preSPAX token airdrops for eligible VIP users, on April 13, 2026 at 10:00 (UTC), providing early participants with additional exposure as the platform begins onboarding its first offering. The official preSPAX token launches on April 21, 2026 at 12:00 (UTC), with the commitment period starting April 18, 2026, 18:00 and ending April 21, 2026, 18:00 (UTC). Distribution period runs from April 21, 2026 18:00 till April 21, 2026, 22:00 (UTC).

The introduction of IPO Prime is a new route to traditional financial opportunities being structured and accessed. As boundaries between asset classes continue to blur, platforms are expanding beyond traditional and crypto trading to include early-stage market participation. Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, IPO Prime moves towards integrating diverse financial opportunities into a single, unified environment.

To find out more about IPO Prime and further details on preSPAX, visit here .

Disclaimer: This content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any assets. This product may not be suitable for your jurisdiction. This product represents only a mirrored economic interest in the potential upside of SpaceX upon a qualifying event, and does not constitute a direct investment in SpaceX. SpaceX has not endorsed, approved, or authorized this Product in any capacity. Digital asset trading involves significant risks and price fluctuations, and you may lose all investment principal without any guarantee of return. Please ensure compliance with local laws and regulations and seek independent professional advice before investing.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

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