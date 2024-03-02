Black Bombers in Italy for Olympic qualifiers



The national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers have arrived in Italy for World Qualifiers towards Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The World Qualifiers for boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games would be held in Busto- Arsizio, Italy from March 4 to March 11, 2024.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) had to divide the Black Bombers into two for some to go for the World Olympic Qualifiers, as other prepare for the African Games to be hosted in Accra.

In all six boxers made the trip to Italy.

They were Theophilus Allotey (Flyweight), Alfred Kotey (Light Middleweight), Jonathan Tetteh (Light Heavyweight) and Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo (Heavyweight), while the two female Hitters are Janet Acquah (Flyweight) and Anatu Mohammed (Lightweight).

There will be handled by coaches Dr. Ofori Asare and assisted by Vincent Akai Nettey.

Boxing at the African Games starts on Friday -15th March – Saturday – 23rd March, 2024 at the Trust Sports Emporium, Bukom Boxing Arena and Ga Mashie Hall.

Balloting for the bouts will be held o

n Thursday -14th March, 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency