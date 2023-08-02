Black Stars Call-up: Mixed reaction by sports pundits in Keta over new squad 



Some sports panelists in Keta in the Volta Region have shared different views on the final squad of the Senior National team, the Black Stars ahead of the ‘2023 AFCON’ tournament.??

The squad would represent the nation in the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament that would be held in Cote D’Ivoire.?

Mr. Selasi Kpodo, a sports panelist at Keta-based Jubilee radio, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, commended the management and the technical team of the Black Stars for the squad.?

‘But am a bit confused on the criteria used in selecting the final 27-man squad since camping was not held for players to justify their inclusion after the announcement of the 55 provisional squad.’?

Mr. Kpodo commended Coach Chris Hughton, for dropping Thomas Partey from the final squad ‘since he has not been playing for Arsenal, his club for some months now due to injury’.?

Mr. Doe Wilson, a football enthusiast, on his part, expressed dissatisfaction about the teams’s final squad for the AFCON.?

‘The coach ha

s no tactical system for the team and he has exhibited that already in some matches he handled, they would just add up to the numbers.’?

Others asked reasons for including Andre Ayew, skipper of the National Team, as he has outlived his strength.?

Meanwhile, Coach Hughton,?on Monday January 1, has announced the final Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament during a media conference held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.?

The technical team, after reversing the idea of camping at Kumasi instead of Johannesburg in South African, had announced an international AFCON preparation friendly match for the Black Stars with Namibia on Monday, January 8 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.??

The Senior National Team were housed in group B together with seven times AFCON trophy winners Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.??

The team would first play group opponent Cape Verde on January 14 and Egypt four days later before Mozambique on the January 22.?

The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations would kick off

on January 13 to February 11 with some Ghanaians expressing?the hope?that the Black Stars would end their 41-year-old trophy draught after winning the trophy last in 1982.?

