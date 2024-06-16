

Bobo-dioulasso: Municipal police inspector Seydou Coulibaly was officially installed this Friday, August 8, 2025, as the first Director General of the Municipal Police.





According to Burkina Information Agency, this ceremony follows his appointment on August 1st by the president of the municipality’s special delegation. It marks a significant step in the organization and strengthening of the local security system.





In his speech, Director General Seydou Coulibaly emphasized the urgency of quickly operationalizing the ancillary structures. “Now that the General Directorate is in place, we will immediately proceed with the installation of the various departments that will be attached to it, because everything is urgent and we must move quickly to avoid administrative burdens,” he declared.





This appointment is part of the implementation of the municipality’s new administrative organization chart, aimed at enhancing local governance and urban security. The ceremony took place in the presence of municipal authorities, security forces and several guests.

