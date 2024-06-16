

Wulgo: Twelve soldiers of the Cameroonian army have been killed, and dozens more wounded in a recent attack by Boko Haram fighters in the Far North region, according to a release from the Ministry of Defense on March 26. The deadly assault took place during the night of March 24 to 25, 2025.

According to Cameroon News Agency, a statement detailed that a horde of heavily armed jihadist terrorists in several light tactical vehicles stormed the joint post of the Defence and Security Forces in the locality of Wulgo, Sector III of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), north of Gambaru, Ngala Local Government area, bordering the town of Fotokol, Logone and Chari Division, Far-North Region in the Republic of Cameroon.

Widely circulated videos on social media depict surviving soldiers voicing their fears, while images reveal military personnel affected by explosions, lying on the ground, alongside military vehicles engulfed in flames.

The Ministry of Defense noted tha

t the rise of terrorist groups around the Lake Chad Basin, due to the advanced weaponry they have access to, is largely due to their alliance with powerful transnational criminal entities.

The Ministry of Defense announced that investigations have been launched to identify the attackers. The troops remain determined to intensify operations to track and neutralize the insurgents up to their last hideouts, they stated.

This attack has plunged the nation into mourning. Numerous figures, including Samuel Eto’o, Maurice Kamto, and Cabral Libii, have expressed their condolences and support for the Cameroonian army in its fight against the Boko Haram sect. The United States Embassy in Yaoundé also conveyed its condolences.

The government has extended its sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers, while the bodies of the deceased soldiers, according to MINDEF, are being kept in the morgue at the Fourth Military Region Hospital in Maroua. The wounded have been evacuated to the Renaissance Hospital in Ndjame

na.

A list of some soldier victims of the attack, made public by MINDEF and obtained by CNA, includes the following names and matricules: Hamboa Beloko Herve (T17/30337), Tsopbeng Jeugue (T17/31280), Ongolo Rigobert (T06/7110), Zoua Teizoumbe Fabien (T19/40946), Evina Megong Claudin (T19/40542), Dourandi Laurent (T22/48159), Essomba Essomba Sylvain Serges (T19/40532), Ateba Melende Paul (T17/30254), Dourwe Douni Backer (T19/40492), Tissebe Blamsia Jean (T19/40899), and Ohandja Onana Luc M. (T15/25741).