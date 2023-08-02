

Mr Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, widely known as Bola Ray, has joined forces with the European Union in Ghana to launch an entrepreneurship programme to empower 25 innovative startups.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray’, forms part of Bola Ray’s 25-year anniversary celebrations in the media space.

The ‘Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray’ is a comprehensive start-up support programme designed to empower 25 deserving entrepreneurs under 30 years old.

This initiative focuses on providing essential pillars of support: Funding, Training, Mentorship, Branding and Marketing, and Bookkeeping.

The launch was held at the residence of European Union Ambassador Mr Irchad Razaaly, who is the grand mentor of the programme, and was attended by esteemed businessmen and women, the diplomatic corps, and the 25 beneficiaries.

Delivering his speech at the official launch event, Bola Ray said, ‘This scheme is aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

‘We are launching this great i

nitiative with 25 budding entrepreneurs under 30 years that will be resourced, mentored, and clearly getting some capital incentives.’

‘This initiative, in partnership with the European Union, is designed to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, guidance, and support to turn ideas into successful ventures.’

He went on to explain to the beneficiaries that ‘this is not just to give money but to mentor. I believe that having a great mentor is 50 percent of your idea steering well because experience, knowledge, and insight can’t be gotten from the classroom but from the school of life.’

‘These are people that you are going to be matched with who will help you navigate the storms. So, you should know that this job is something that you prayed for and that you have opportunities to network, and we encourage you to do that.

‘We are getting you in touch with people who will get you access to capital, and we aim to cultivate an ecosystem where innovation thrives, and entrepreneurship is cele

brated.’

Mr. Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador, said, ‘First and foremost, the first moment Bola told me about it, I did not hesitate because it makes sense for the youth and the EU because the number one job of the EU here in Ghana is to support job creation.’

‘So, the moment I was asked to commit to supporting young entrepreneurs, I did not hesitate. We are already supporting a lot in the field of youth entrepreneurship in the Central region, Ashanti region, and in the rregions of theNorth , because job creation and youth unemployment is a key challenge of this country. ‘

Mentors for the programme include but are not limited to KGL boss Alex Dadey, Equity Insurance boss Elton Afari, Reiss and Co. CEO Jeff Sowah, and EIB Network General Manager Nana Yaa Sarpong.

The anniversary celebrations themed ‘Impact at 25’ will celebrate Bola Ray’s journey as a radio presenter to an esteemed CEO, exemplifying his commitment to changing lives.

Source: Ghana News Agency