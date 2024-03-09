Bonzian Divisional Stool raises concern over insecurity at Aboboyaa Community



The Sefwi-Bonzian Divisional Stool in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region has expressed worry over some acts of lawlessness of some residents of Aboboyaa, a farming community near Bonsu-Nkwanta, which could jeopardize the security of the district.

Addressing a press conference at the Sefwi-Bonzian Chief’s Palace, Nana Bebu Assaw II, Chief of Abono, blamed the community members for blocking the main Bonsu-Nkwanta-Aboboyaa road, preventing Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, the Chief of Bonzian, from visiting his community.

Nana Assaw, who doubles as the Kontihene for Sefwi-Bonzian, Aboboyaa, said the community was part of over 100 communities that fell within the Bonzian Stool Land.

‘So, preventing the chief from visiting his community is an act of insubordination, which can create chaos and disturb the peace of the area,’ he said.

More than 40 chiefs attended the press conference and gave a two-week ultimatum to Nana Gideon Seidu, Sub-chief of Aboboyaa, Nana Esi Amissah, Queen Mother and Mr Daniel Amakay

ah, Assembly Member for Aboboyaa Electoral Area, to be present at the Bonzian Palace to explain their actions.

‘We the chiefs will not sit down unconcerned for someone we gave our land to for free to intimidate us on our own land,’ Nana Assaw said.

He advised farmers to respect the customs and traditions of the land for peaceful coexistence and encouraged the youth to allow the traditional authorities to solve the issue amicably to ensure peace.

Source: Ghana News Agency