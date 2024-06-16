

Boulgou: Media actors from the Nakamb© region gathered in Tenkodogo for a two-day workshop, held from August 6 to 7, 2025, focusing on the enhancement of information and conflict prevention techniques at the local level. The initiative was spearheaded by the Nakamb© Regional Directorate of Communication under the leadership of Yacouba Diakit©.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the workshop aimed to strengthen the skills of local media professionals by providing training on statistical data collection, financing mechanisms for private media during crises, and the media’s role in combating disinformation. Participants expressed appreciation for the relevance of the discussions, emphasizing the workshop’s significance in current crisis conditions.





Mathias Segda, director of Flambo radio in Samangou, praised the initiative for equipping media professionals with tools to develop projects and secure support. He highlighted the challenges faced by media outlets in functioning effectively due to limited resources, stating that well-processed information can help calm tensions and enlighten the public.





Geoffroy Leman Sibid©, Director of Legal Affairs and Litigation and one of the trainers, noted the importance of the Private Press Support Fund (FAPP) in supporting media development. He pointed out the need for media to reinvent themselves amid dwindling traditional revenue sources, emphasizing the existence of new funding mechanisms both nationally and internationally.





The Nakamb© region faces a security crisis, prompting the withdrawal of technical and financial partners from the private press. The regional communications department stressed the importance of equipping media with resource mobilization skills to ensure continued functionality.





Regional director Yacouba Diakit© noted the departure of many NGOs, the main partners of private media in the region. He emphasized the dual focus of the workshop: training media on funding mechanisms and supporting them in information processing during crises. Diakit© highlighted the need for media managers to understand funding processes and information dissemination strategies by 2026.





The workshop also addressed the importance of understanding subsidy application requirements, as missing documents can lead to rejection of state grants. Diakit© urged participants to share their acquired knowledge with colleagues upon returning to their editorial offices.





In addition to the workshop, participants visited Bagr© to explore the fish farming and sport fishing center, rice processing unit, and ecotourism center, followed by an awareness session on the Burkinabe Copyright Office (BBDA).

