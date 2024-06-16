

Begu©do: The fifth edition of the Boulgou Super Cup concluded on Saturday in Begu©do with FC Angeles of Zabr© emerging victorious over Pr©si FC of Bittou, securing a 3-1 win in the final. Chaired by the High Commissioner of the province, Dom¨gb¨gui¨r¨ Constantin Dabir©, and sponsored by the Director General of the Burkina Faso Post Office, Ibrahim Saba, the event brought together the thirteen municipalities of the province. Attendees included Adaman Kambon©, mission officer of the Presidency of Faso for the Nakamb© region.





According to Burkina Information Agency, FC Angeles took home a prize of 250,000 CFA francs, a set of jerseys, medals, and certificates, while Pr©si FC received 150,000 CFA francs. The third-place and fourth-place teams were awarded 100,000 CFA francs and 50,000 CFA francs, respectively, along with equipment. The best player award was claimed by Sanfo Harouna of Zabr©.





In his address, the High Commissioner of Boulgou called upon the residents of Boulgou to support the initiative, emphasizing that “sport is a factor in bringing young people together and in social cohesion.” Ibrahim Saba, the sponsor, highlighted the significance of sport in fostering social cohesion and personal development, advocating for discipline, effort, humility in victory, and courage in defeat.





The representative of the chief of Begu©do expressed gratitude to the organizers and partners for their efforts. Promoter Adama Bara lauded the strong turnout, emphasizing that “only unity can help us overcome the challenges we face.”





Supported by partners such as the Burkina Faso Post Office and the Kiaka mine, the Boulgou Super Cup has, over the years, become a key platform for citizen mobilization and social cohesion among young people.

