Boulgou: The youth of Bittou organizes a health day

The youth of Bittou organized sporting and cultural activities on Thursday August 15, 2024 in the said town.

Under the leadership of the president of the special delegation of Bittou Mohamed Lamine Diabaté, the youth of Bittou in collaboration with the coordination of the citizen watch of Bittou, organized a health day on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

She experienced the presence of all social strata, department heads, defense and security forces and volunteers for the defense of the homeland, social society organizations and the population of the town of Bittou.

The sanitation day made it possible to rid the surroundings of the RN16, from the town hall to the Bittou customs yard, of weeds.

During this day, other activities were carried out. This is a popular cross country, a football tournament under the theme

: ‘football, a factor of social cohesion and residence in the commune of Bittou’.

According to the president of the special delegation of the city of Bittou, this cleanliness day was a success in th

e sense that it brought everyone together and made the city clean.

Source: Burkina Information Agency