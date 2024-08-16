Buea Central Prison inmates pass 100% in GCE examinations



Buea Central Prison’s reformation and transformation program is yielding positive results, as evidenced by the outstanding performance of inmates in the 2024 GCE exams.

The prison school, coordinated by prison authorities with inmate teachers, achieved a 100% pass rate at the Advanced Level with six inmates enrolled. The highest scorer, a female inmate, passed four subjects.

At the Ordinary Level, fifteen inmates took the exams, with eight passing for a 54% pass rate. The top performer achieved nine passes.

Senior Administrator Mr. Ndingue played a key role in registering students under Buea Town External and collaborating with the GCE board. Additionally, generous individuals provided study materials for the inmates, CNA learned from an authoritative sources at the Prison.

‘Encouraged by these results, many inmates have registered for the upcoming academic year. Special appreciation goes to the dedicated volunteer teachers who contribute immensely to the program.’ The source told CNA.

The remarkable ach

ievements of the Buea Central Prison education program demonstrate the positive impact that education can have on rehabilitation and reintegration.

Source : Cameroon News Agency