Burkina: After the war, Health, Education and Agriculture among the priority sectors (president)

The President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, indicated yesterday, Friday, that when the security situation further improves, Burkina will invest massively in several sectors, including Health, Education and Agriculture.

‘When the fever subsides and spending is brought under control, we will need to invest heavily in defense and internal security, as well as in the education, health and agriculture sectors,’ the head of state said. State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The President of Faso spoke yesterday, Friday, in Ouagadougou, on the occasion of the 2024 edition of the Day of Educational Excellence.

According to the Head of State, the areas of intervention are stratified and, while waiting to deal with the other strata, the emphasis will be placed on these four sectors to improve the living and working conditions of the actors concerned. .

According to Captain Traoré, several initiatives have already been launched in the agricultural, educational and health fields, as well as in community development.

the education sector in particular, the President of Faso announced the construction of public schools in order to prevent imperialism from attracting brains through scholarships.

Source: Burkina Information Agency