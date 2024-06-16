Burkina Faso and Morocco Aim for Future of Dignity and Cooperation



Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso shares with the Kingdom of Morocco the ambition to build a future based on dignity, sovereignty, and mutually beneficial cooperation, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré, on Wednesday evening in Ouagadougou. The statement was made during the commemoration of the 26th Anniversary of the Throne Day, marking the anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne.

According to Burkina Information Agency, Burkina Faso participated in the event on July 30, 2025, emphasizing the longstanding and sincere relations between the two nations. Minister Traoré highlighted Morocco’s status as a dynamic African power under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, noting its openness, innovation, and solidarity with other African countries.

Minister Traoré pointed out that since the establishment of their relations in 1965, Burkina Faso and Morocco have strengthened cooperation in strategic areas such as agriculture, food sec

urity, vocational training, higher education, infrastructure, health, diplomacy, and private investment. The ties between the countries have been bolstered by various contributors, including ambassadors, diplomatic personnel, and community leaders.

The upcoming fifth session of the Joint Cooperation Commission will also coincide with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and Morocco. Traoré emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership with Morocco in accelerating Burkina Faso’s economic and technological transformation, particularly in industrialization, agro-processing, renewable energy, digital technology, and vocational training.

Traoré praised King Mohammed VI’s efforts to promote dialogue, regional integration, and stability in the Sahel, especially supporting the Confederation of Sahel States. He also commended the royal initiative to facilitate access for Sahel countries to the Atlantic, enhancing the strategic significance of the region.

On behalf of Captain Ib

rahim Traoré, President of Faso, Minister Traoré extended warm congratulations to King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on the occasion of Throne Day.