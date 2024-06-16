

Ouagadougou: The Galenic Laboratory for Modern and Traditional Medicines (GAMET) is celebrating its silver anniversary, marking 25 years of existence. The announcement was made on August 1, 2025, during a press conference. This celebration will be held under the theme: “Contribution of local pharmaceutical production units to health sovereignty in Burkina Faso.” Director General Dr. Anicet Sawadogo emphasized that this milestone represents both a pivotal point in their journey and a significant step in their ongoing commitment to innovation and the well-being of the Burkinabe population.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Dr. Anicet Sawadogo stated that the vision of the GAMET laboratory is to manufacture safe and accessible medicines for the entire population, while also exporting Burkinabe expertise to Africa. He expressed confidence in the country’s ability to produce its own medicines and maintain a robust supply chain.





The Director General outlined that the celebration will take place from July 26 to September 20, 2025, featuring various activities such as animation days in pharmaceutical pharmacies, a round table on local pharmaceutical production, an aerobics session, an official visit to the GAMET laboratory, and a celebratory gala to honor the founder, Dr. Jean-Marie Sawadogo.





GAMET was officially established in 2000 and focuses on the development and production of phytomedicines derived from natural substances, emphasizing traditional pharmacopoeia, alongside the production of chemical preparations from modern pharmacopoeias.

