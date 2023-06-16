Cabrel Nanjip’s death, what happened

Cameroonian renowned comedian Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton died in a ghastly car accident on June 15, 2023, in Boumnyebel, a locality between the Pouma and Edea road along the Douala-Yaoundé highway. His car was brutally hit by a truck which ended up in a valley.

According to reports, he had an appointment at the Canadian High Commission in Yaoundé to collect his visa.

Early that morning, he set off in his Lexus car for Yaoundé. About 30km from Edea at the Boumnyebel village, Cabrel had just come out of a bend when he was surprised by a truck that was trying to overtake another tractor.

Eyewitnesses say “Cabrel was driving at high speed and faced with the obstacle, he chose not to drive straight into the truck, but instead to swerve to the left in the hope of finding a way out but unfortunately, he got hit by the truck,”

Residents are said to have rushed to the scene and succeeded in pulling him out of the vehicle. He was immediately rushed to the Edea regional hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries and died an hour and a half later.

The corpse of Cabrel Nanjip left Douala last night for Bangangte. He has been deposited at the Bangangte District Hospital mortuary.

Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton, 33 was known for his innate talent for making people laugh through his humorous videos and skits, he was also an actor and influencer.

Source: Cameroon News Agency