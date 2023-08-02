CAF Champions League: Ghana’s Medeama SC ready for epic showdown against Al Ahly



Augustine Evans Adotey Head Coach of Medeama SC says the Ghanaian club is ready and poised for the epic showdown against Egypt and Africa’s giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League on Saturday at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

First-timers Medeama SC would seek to cause a major upset when they play away to the reigning champions Al Ahly in the first leg before squaring them up on Friday, December 1 for the return fixture.

Coach Adotey, who spearheaded Medeama’s qualification to the group stage for the first time said his team was adequately prepared for the game and eye positive results in Egypt.

‘The boys are ready and hungry for victory. I believe in God, and with God all things are possible. I want Ghanaians to believe in us, we are well prepared to steal the show. The fans should support us and at the end of the game, we will come home with positive results,’ he said.

He admitted that, though the Egyptian club is one of the giants in inter-club continental competitions, Medeama SC can match and bea

t the defending champions. ‘I respect my opponent, and they also have the experience in Africa but they won’t ride over us. It won’t happen. We can beat Al Hilal, we just need to vary our strategy and win. By the close of the day, you’ll see underdogs Medeama beating Al Ahly.’

The coach described the game as a ‘David and Goliath’ affair and as underdogs against Al Ahly, his team was prepared to steal the show.

He said, ‘I see this game as a David and Goliath affair. If I’m David, then I have to prepare enough to come against Goliath as it happened in the Bible.

‘We are underdogs and I know in football, anything can happen, but the technical team has mapped up a strategy that will prevent the opponent to come attacking. I know them to be a team that starts attack from the back and also used to press and defend. All I need is to psyche my players and you will see a different Medeama fighting Al Ahly for victory.’

The Tarkwa-based club is in Group D with the reigning champions Al Ahly, Algeria’s CR Belouiz

dad, and Tanzania’s Young Africans who finished second in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Ghana News Agency