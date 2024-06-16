

Kirinyaga: As the number of saccos and cooperative societies keeps growing, the oversight role of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) and county cooperative directors becomes a challenge due to the geographic spread of the sector across the country.





According to Kenya News Agency, Hesbon Karabai, Chair of the Ushirika Day Coordination Committee in Kirinyaga County, highlighted the urgent need for cooperatives to embrace a culture of self-regulation, supported by strong internal controls, regular audits, and proactive governance practices. He made these remarks during the 103rd International Co-operative Day and the 31st UN International Day of Cooperatives celebrations at Kirinyaga University. Hesbon emphasized the importance of moving beyond reliance on external intervention and adopting a mindset of mutual accountability.





Hesbon also pointed out that cooperative leaders need to acknowledge the growing influence of the younger generation, who are demanding greater involvement and not content to wait for future leadership opportunities. He urged cooperative leaders to focus on the youth agenda by simplifying membership processes, creating youth-friendly products and services, and involving young people in decision-making and governance.





In a statement delivered on behalf of the Kirinyaga County Governor by Deputy Governor David Githanda, the critical role of cooperatives in socio-economic development was underscored. Kirinyaga has over 126 registered cooperatives across various economic sectors, contributing to job creation, savings mobilization, and household economic empowerment. The governor noted that cooperatives are well-positioned to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting values such as equality, equity, and social responsibility.





The governor also highlighted the success of cooperatives in transforming individual risk into collective resilience, especially in sectors like rice farming, coffee, tomato, avocado, and poultry value chains. By organizing groups, cooperatives enable access to better prices, inputs, and technologies. Moreover, cooperatives in Kirinyaga absorb vulnerable groups, including youth and women, offering employment opportunities and contributing to decent work and economic growth.





The county government has registered 20 ward-based Saccos to provide farmers with access to affordable credit. This year’s theme, ‘Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World,’ emphasizes the role of cooperatives in improving lives and advancing development agendas. During the event, various saccos were recognized for their excellence in different categories.

