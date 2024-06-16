

Douala: The 2025 presidential elections in Cameroon present a significant opportunity for young Cameroonians to shape the nation’s future. There is a general voter apathy in Cameroon, especially among youths, and those interested in politics are easily pulled by the majority ruling party that has been in power since independence.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Cameroon’s median age is 18, unfortunately, this is not the voting age in Cameroon. While most countries have 18 as the legal voting age, Cameroon still has 20. This has played an important role in the political landscape of the country.





According to Statista, as of 2022, about 42.21 percent of Cameroon’s total population is aged 0 to 14 years. Cameroon has a large youth population, with more than 60% of the populace under the age of 25 as of 2020. The country has a young population, with a median age of 18.7 years and 41.25% of the population being between zero to 14 years old.





The youth, therefore, constitute a substantial portion of Cameroon’s population. Their collective vote holds immense potential to influence election outcomes in October 2025. If they want to change the leadership of the country and despite dissenting voices about vote rigging, youths in Cameroon can directly impact the selection of leaders and the direction of national policy.





Young Cameroonians face unique challenges, including high unemployment, limited access to quality education, and restricted opportunities for economic advancement. Voting allows them to advocate for policies that address these concerns, such as job creation programs, educational reforms, and initiatives that support youth entrepreneurship.





Cameroon’s political landscape has seen calls for change, and youth can be a powerful catalyst for this. They can do this by participating in the electoral process, thereby contributing to greater transparency, accountability, and good governance. A situation where there is a massive vote for the opposition could make rigging difficult.





The decisions made in the 2025 elections will have long-term consequences for the future. Young people should have a vested interest in ensuring that their voices are heard and that the nation’s path aligns with their aspirations. Their participation can help to create a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future for Cameroon.





It is very important to break the cycle of voter apathy, especially among the youth. Participation in the electoral process is crucial. Many youths express skepticism, believing that their votes won’t make a difference. This mentality needs to change for real progress to occur.





Well, with this mentality, things cannot change. The issue lies not with the campaigners but with those who have ruled the country for more than four decades without significant improvements in infrastructure or basic amenities.





The game has not been lost; youths have the power to make a change. After 42 years in power, Cameroon needs a new beginning with fresh ideas, and the youth can drive this transformation.

