Cameroonian Ambassador to Italy, Mr Foumane Sébastien has been appointed Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cameroon to the Republic of Serbia but his residence will remain in Rome, Italy where he has been serving since October 26, 2020.

He was appointed by the president of the Republic Paul Biya in a decree on Tuesday August 22, 2023. The diplomat is also Cameroon’s representative at United Nations Institutions in Rome.

This appointment is expected to facilitate services to Cameroonians in Serbia who had been relying on neighboring Cameroonian embassies and consulates generals in Austria, Italy and Turkey.

Source: Cameroon News Agency