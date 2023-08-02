By Birwah Brian

According to Besiktas, a Turkish professional football club, Vincent Aboubakar is facing a strained muscle along with internal bleeding in his right thigh as revealed in his recent MRI scan at the Acibadem Hospital. The injury was sustained during Besiktas’ 1-3 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League on October 26 with the striker limping out of the turf at the 84th minute.

The exact timeframe for Aboubakar’s recovery remains unclear until more information is available regarding the severity of the strain and bleeding, as well as the effectiveness of his rehabilitation program.

According to research, Muscle strains can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months to heal, with the additional complication of internal bleeding potentially adding to this recovery time.

The Cameroon national team captain was recently included in the list of players selected to play in Cameroon’s 2026 World Cup qualification games against Mauritius on November 17 and Libya on November 21. However, it’s currently uncertain whether he’ll be able to participate in these games but Aboubakar’s progress will continue to be closely monitored by his medical team.

Should Aboubakar be Absent in the lions den on November 17, he will add to the likes of Choupo moting, Kunde Malong, Olivier Mbiazo, Moumi Ngamaleu among many others who were nor summoned to the den.

Source: Cameroon News Agency