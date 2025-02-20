Cameroon to Build Over 6bn FCFA Gas Storage and Filling Center in Kumba



Kumba: Kumba, located in the Meme Division of the Southwest region, is set to host a new gas storage and filling center. The construction of this facility has been entrusted to the Cameroonian company, Kraftmaster Resource Concepts LTD, with a completion timeline of two years, expected by 2027.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund (CSPH) has disclosed that the project will cost approximately 6.4 billion FCFA. Of this, 2.8 billion FCFA is allocated in the 2024 budget, with the remainder to be released in 2025.

This new facility aims to not only increase the national production of domestic gas-estimated at 15,142 metric tons by the end of June 2024, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH)-but also to strengthen the supply in this part of the territory.

As of today, the regulated price of a 12 kg bottle is 6,500 FCFA, but it can sometimes reach 10,000 FCFA in remote areas, primarily due to transportation costs.

For several months, the public company ha

s been intensifying the establishment of gas storage and filling infrastructures across the country. Before Kumba, similar projects were launched in Ebolowa in the South region and in Bamenda in the North-West.