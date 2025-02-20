Cameroonian Community in Finland Urges Government to Reduce Passport Fees



Helsinki: The Cameroonian community in Finland is appealing to their government to reduce the cost of passport acquisition for all, citing financial hardship caused by the current fee structure. With no embassy in Finland, Cameroonians here fall under the jurisdiction of the High Commission in London, which periodically sends a team to Finland for passport issuance. While the community appreciates these visits, the associated costs are a significant concern.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the primary point of contention is the consular visit fee of £100, levied on every applicant, regardless of age. Community members argue that this fee, particularly for infants and minors, places an undue burden on families. Combined with the standard passport fee of approximately 110,000-120,000 FCFA (approximately £168-£183) and additional charges for document certification and other consular services, the total cost can be prohibitive, especially for families with multiple children.





“Imagine a family with five children,” said a member of the Cameroonian community in Finland. “The consular visit fee alone amounts to £500, on top of the passport fees. This is simply unaffordable for many families.”





Community members are advocating for a waiver or significantly reduced fee for children under 18. They argue that children, being dependent on their parents, should not be subjected to the same fees as adults. They also point out that many other countries have adopted such policies to ease the financial burden on families.





They argue that the current fee structure effectively denies some Cameroonian children in Finland their right to these essential documents. They hope their appeal will be heard and that the Cameroonian government will consider their request to alleviate the financial burden on families.

