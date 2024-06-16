

Gaoua: Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ou©draogo stopped in a family field to encourage producers. The Da family, from the village of Wangara, a locality in the Tiankoura department in Bougouriba, was visibly surprised by the procession’s stop at the edge of their field.





According to Burkina Information Agency, in about fifteen minutes, they spoke directly with the Head of Government, informing him of the difficulties encountered in agricultural production, particularly access to different types of fertilizers, such as NPK and urea.





Before taking leave of the Da family, the Prime Minister, as a sign of support for their efforts, promised, in view of the area sown, the delivery of five bags of each type of fertilizer desired. This concrete gesture illustrates the Government’s commitment to promoting family farms as an essential pillar in ensuring the country’s food security.

