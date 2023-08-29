Campaign launched to combat spread of measles in Cameroon

Cameroon health authorities have confirmed the outbreak and spread of measles in some parts of the North West region.

Following the outbreak in the Bamenda III, Mbengwi and Ako health districts of the region, a campaign has been launched to combat the spread of the disease.

The campaign which targets the vaccination of more than 430,000 children has been able to reach only over 50,000 children so far.

According to the manager of the Expanded Program for Immunization in the North West Region, Waso Crispo, the inability for the vaccine to reach the desired number of children is due to the ongoing socio-political crisis.

“In this context, if a vaccination session is planned and there is an uprising in that particular area, the vaccination team will not be able to go there. For example if there is a road block,” he said.

“If within the period of 28 days, three people from the same district are diagnosed with measles, the district is considered to be suffering from the epidemic,” he added.

Measles spread through direct contact with the measle virus or through droplets. It mostly affects children under the age of 5. Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, red watery eyes and even rashes.

Source: Cameroon News Agency