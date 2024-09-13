Car chasing Police officer fatally struck in Douala accident



A police officer Ngaounde was fatally ramped in Douala on September 10.

According to a witness, Ngaounde was attempting to stop a vehicle that had failed to comply at a checkpoint. In pursuit of the vehicle, the officer climbed onto a commercial motorcycle to continue the chase. Unfortunately, the motorcycle was struck by a bus, belonging to BUCA Voyage agency, resulting in Ngaounde’s fatal injuries.

Law enforcement officers in Cameroon are known for chasing cars endangering their lives in some instances, and particularly involved in high-speed pursuits.

The incident took place on the lane from Yassa to the city center when the officer’s motorcycle collided with a bus and a truck.

Ngaounde’s remains were transported to the Military hospital following the fatal accident.

Source: Cameroon News Agency