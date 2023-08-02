

Most Reverend Anthony Narh? Asare, Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, has called on the newly ordained deacons of the Church to use their calling to serve humanity.

He charged them to diligently dedicate their service to God, saying, ‘Our Christian calling is for service and sacrifice.’

The Auxiliary Bishop gave the advice at the ordination of 16 deacons in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra.

He stated that scripture said each of us has been given grace to become Apostles and other professions to serve in the development of the Church.

The deacons were taken through the ordination rites, during which a prayer of consecration was offered to them to be ordained as full-fledged deacons of the Church.

They prostrated on the ground, indicating their humility towards God and mankind.

They were also presented with the book of the Gospel as a sign to believe what they read, teach what they believe and practice what they teach.

Bishop Asare said the rites strengthened the deacons with the gi

ft of the holy spirit to assist the Church in the work of God.

He said the deacons were required to teach the doctrines and practices of the Church to the people.

‘Your call is an invitation to serve God. Meditate and immerse yourselves with this belief and work towards the service of humanity,’ he said.

Ordination as a deacon generally occurs after a seminarian has completed several years of study in theology and usually takes place one year prior to priestly ordination.

It is likely their priestly ordination will take place in August 2024.

As deacons, they will be ordinary ministers of baptism and will be able to preside at weddings, assist the priest at Mass, proclaim the Gospel and preach, as well as preside at wakes and funeral services.

As men who are committed to becoming priests, the deacons would make a promise of celibacy.

