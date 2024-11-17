CBC Executive President Addresses Misleading Reports on Court Case.



Bamenda: The Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) has clarified recent reports suggesting that the CBC lost a court case in Bamenda, stating that these reports are misleading. Rev. Dr. Nditemeh Charlemagne emphasized that the news circulating on social media pertains to a different matter altogether, specifically the administrative decision by the D.O. to seal the Redeemer Baptist Church Mile 3 in Bamenda, which Rev. Samuel Jato claimed as his personal property, a matter unrelated to the CBC.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Rev. Dr. Charlemagne explained that the decision to seal the church was made in the interest of public policy, aiming to prevent potential conflicts between Rev. Samuel Jato and his followers, and CBC Christians in the Bamenda Field. The Administrative Court in Bamenda later noted that the D.O.’s decision was not properly formulated, leading to further misunderstandings.

In personal correspondence, The Guardian Post clarified that their initial report was refer

encing the ongoing case between the CBC and the Redeemer Baptist Church dating back to 2022. The confusion arose due to an ambiguous headline, but the publication stressed that there was no intention to mislead the public.

The case involving the CBC and three excommunicated members is still pending in Bamenda, with a judge yet to deliver a verdict on the matter.