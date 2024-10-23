Center region: SDO cautions school authorities, says gangs planning to kidnap students



The Senior Divisional Officer for Nyong and Mfoumou in the Centre Region of Cameroon, Francois Franquelin Etapa has drawn the attention of the education community on the possible plans in the days ahead by malicious individuals to kidnap students in his area of command.

The Senior Administrator in a release on Monday October 21, affirmed

‘that reliable consistent information indicates that bandits specialized in the kidnapping of children, particularly high school students, are reportedly hatching an odious plan aimed at wreaking havoc on families through kidnappings while pretending to be commercial bike riders’

The SDO invited members of the educational community, and mainly, school heads to take the information very seriously, recommending that they exercise vigilance by strengthening security around their schools.

He also advised students to avoid boarding motor bikes driven by strangers.

The administrative authority however gave assurance that security measures are being taken by law enforcement fo

rces.

This alert comes some months to the Christmas period and the end of year when criminals multiply strategies to make money. Towards this period, robbery, kidnappings, rape, scamming, drug and human trafficking are rampant.

Source: Cameroon News Agency