Centre for Coastal Management adjudged ‘Outstanding Public Institution’



The Centre for Coastal Management (CCM) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been adjudged the 2023 Outstanding Public Institution at the fourth ‘Osabarimba’ Royal Awards held in Cape Coast.

The Centre was celebrated for its steadfast commitment and unwavering dedication to coastal environmental stewardship, science advancement and coastal policy and community development, which has positioned Cape Coast as a centre of excellence for addressing coastal environmental issues in Ghana and Africa.

Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, the Director of the Centre, was also honoured for his instrumental leadership in transforming the institution to become the World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence for Coastal Resilience.

He was recognised and awarded for his vision, strategic leadership, and guidance in driving CCM to its current position as a World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence and boosting the image the of Cape Coast as the citadel of academic distinction in coastal and marine stewardship in Ghana and beyond

.

Prof. Aheto was full of joy and gratitude for the honour and thanked Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen (Chief), for noticing and rewarding their efforts.

Touting some achievements of the Centre, he said CCM was contributing immensely to the micro-economic development of the University and its adjoining communities, by innovatively bringing in financial resources chiefly through grants and attracting more students.

He explained that the grants were used to execute the various projects of the Centre to further its agenda and improve livelihoods.

He said CCM, for instance, undertook a project dubbed ‘Women in in shellfish farming,’ to empower them in the shellfish value chain.

Similarly, the Centre was undertaking the ‘Abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear’ project, which seeks to collect data on fishing gears including nets and boats that got lost onshore and offshore and their significance after their recovery.

Prof. Aheto said they were also engaged in coastal management activiti

es and research which informed management of various waterbodies towards sustaining the coast and the entire ecosystem.

‘The Fosu Lagoon is one that we have really worked extensively on, and we have worked on some estuaries as well,’ he said.

He added that ‘we have advocated for sustainable policies in fisheries and best practices regarding cleanliness of the beaches and we have worked with fishers in Cape Coast, Elmina and across the country.’

Prof. Aheto indicated that they had also engaged with communities to clean some beaches and would continue with their efforts relentlessly, to sustain the coastal ecosystem.

The Centre was working to collaborate with the Paramount Chief on a coastal development project aimed at collectively moving the city of Cape Coast forward, stressing that the awards were further motivation for close engagement with the youth in Cape Coast, to consider professions in marine sciences and ocean studies. he said.

The fourth ‘Osabarimba’ Royal Awards rewarded 45 businesses, instit

utions and individuals for distinguishing themselves in various fields towards the development of the ancient city of Cape Coast.

The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, and formed part of activities celebrating his 25th year on the throne.

Dubbed the ’25th Anniversary Edition,’ the occasion was marinated in cultural magnificence characterised by music, dance, poetry and captivating traditional dress code.

The Awards recognised the awardees for their exploits in business, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production, sports, among other areas of development.

