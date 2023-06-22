CFI Forms Exclusive Partnership with Grant Thornton Ethiopia to Empower Finance and Banking Professionals, Prepare for Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), a leading provider of practical learning and productivity tools for finance and banking professionals, today announced it has partnered with Grant Thornton Ethiopia as an exclusive agent of CFI’s online programs and certifications in Ethiopia.

The partnership is designed to train new workforces, bridge existing skill gaps, and enable finance professionals to embrace the opportunities presented by the formal introduction of capital markets in Ethiopia expected to begin in 2024.

“We’re excited to work with Grant Thornton Ethiopia to make our internationally recognized programs available for the Ethiopian market,” said CFI CEO Anna Talerico. “This partnership really emphasizes the core of our mission at CFI — to deliver high-quality, skills-oriented training that’s self-paced and can be consumed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Embracing digital transformation that’s disrupting traditional classroom-style learning doesn’t only improve access to education, Talerico added — it also allows CFI to regularly update its catalog to keep pace with industry changes and rapidly deliver that value to members.

CFI’s programs feature a collection of accredited certifications and specializations — including the company’s flagship Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA) certification — each of which offers the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to thrive in dozens of corporate finance and banking career paths.

“Grant Thornton Ethiopia is pleased to collaborate with Corporate Finance Institute,” said Melaku Abeje, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Ethiopia. “CFI’s hands-on certification and specialization programs have huge potential to fill the skill gap among banking and finance professionals in the realm of capital market operation.”

With more than 150 on-demand courses containing more than 5,000 lessons, CFI’s expert-led programs are delivered through a single platform that enables learners to work at their own pace while honing in on the skills that are most relevant to their daily roles.

“I recently completed the FMVA courses provided by CFI and it was truly a game-changer for my career in corporate finance,” said Samrawit Minilik, Associate, Transaction Advisory Services at Grant Thornton Ethiopia. “The content was incredibly helpful and relevant to my day-to-day responsibilities — especially areas related to financial modeling and Excel skills. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to advance their career in finance.”

CFI has trained millions of finance and banking professionals in more than 170 countries. To learn more about the company’s certifications and training programs, visit www.corporatefinanceinstitute. com .

About CFI

CFI is a world-leading provider of practical learning and productivity tools for finance and banking professionals. Featuring expert instructors, hands-on lessons, and practical skills training, CFI delivers the certifications, CPE credits, and resources to help anyone — from beginners to seasoned professionals — drive their finance career.

About Grant Thornton Ethiopia

Grant Thornton Ethiopia, a member of Grant Thornton International established 100 years ago, is Ethiopia’s leading Advisory, Assurance and Tax service provider dedicated to serving the needs of privately held businesses and public interest entities. We have got scale, combined with over 40 years of local experience and hands-on exposure to the local market and business ecosystem. GTE has significant experience in advising clients on IPO readiness assessment, business valuation, capacity building, talent acquisition, trading system deployment, M&A, investment banking and brokerage arm establishment, corporate governance, and many other services in capital market space.

