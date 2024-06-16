

Ouagadougou: On the occasion of the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Chad’s independence, on August 11, 2025, the Chadian community residing in Burkina Faso marked the event with a gesture of solidarity towards the Burkinabe people. Responding to the call of the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, it donated two tons of cement and packets of water to the Faso Mêbo presidential initiative.

According to Burkina Information Agency, Yangolbé Kagonbé, president of the Chadian community in Burkina Faso, explained that this donation is part of the activities of the 48 hours of Chadian independence in Burkina Faso. The Chadian diaspora also carried out some work on the Faso Mêbo site to support its workers.

These festivities include, in addition to the presentation of the donation, a community dinner planned for August 16, as well as a VIP cocktail party organized by the embassy. Yangolbé Kagonbé also invited other foreign communities living in Burkina to follow this example.

“Burkina Faso has given u

s so much. It is time for all sister communities to mobilize to support the Faso Mêbo initiative,” concluded the president of the Chadian community.

During the presentation of the donation, Mahamat Saleh Adoum, Chadian ambassador to Burkina Faso, with jurisdiction over Togo and Benin, recalled the historical significance of this date. “On August 11, 1960, our ancestors broke the chains of domination to give Chad a day of freedom. This symbolic day must always be marked by a strong gesture,” the ambassador said.

He praised the solidarity and unity of the Chadian community in Burkina Faso, saying that the ties between the two countries are much more than diplomatic. “It’s a blood bond, with 11 towns bearing the same name in Chad and Burkina Faso. We are one people,” he said.