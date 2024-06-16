

Zanzibar: The Stallions A’ of Burkina Faso ended their campaign in the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN KE-TZ-UG 2024) with a defeat to the Bar©as of Madagascar, concluding the match with a scoreline of 1-2 at the Amaan Stadium. This encounter marked the fourth and final day of group stage matches in Group B.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the Burkinabe coach, Issa Balbon©, had expressed confidence during a press conference prior to the match, vowing that his team would deliver a commendable performance against the Bar©as to uphold the nation’s honor. Balbon© opted to field a reserve team in a 4-4-2 formation. However, the strategy faltered early on as Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro of Madagascar netted a goal in the 6th minute, putting the Stallions on the back foot. Souleymane Sangar© managed to level the score for Burkina Faso in the 26th minute following a precise cross from Hadalou Sagn¨, leading to a 1-1 scoreline at halftime.





In the second half, the Bar©as displayed greater initiative, knowing a narrow victory would secure their place in the CHAN quarter-finals, potentially at the expense of Mauritania. Their persistence paid off when they were awarded a penalty, confirmed by VAR, which Nomena Rafanomezantsoa successfully converted in the 58th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory for Madagascar.





The defeat marked Burkina Faso’s third loss in the tournament, ensuring their exit at the group stage for the fourth consecutive time. Coach Issa Balbon© acknowledged the effort of his players, stating, “We’re playing good football, but unfortunately we’re coming up against a Madagascar team that wanted to survive.”





Malagasy coach Romuald Felix Rakotondrab© praised his team for their resilience, emphasizing the importance of their character and determination in overcoming a challenging start to the competition. With this outcome, Tanzania and Madagascar progressed to the next stage, while Burkina Faso and Mauritania were eliminated from the tournament.





The upcoming 2024 CHAN, postponed to 2025, is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 30 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

