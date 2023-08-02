

Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, the Chief of Esiama, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has appealed to the government for basic social amenities to modernise the community.

He said although Esiama was one of the fastest-growing towns in the Region, it lacked the basic social and economic infrastructure needed to meet the increasing demands of the population.

Nana Kwagyan III who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his palace, said the community deserved better as the third oldest and ancient town in Nzema after Axim and Beyin.

He, however, lauded the government’s efforts in establishing a Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the area.

He said: ‘That being said, we are appealing to the government to build more hostel facilities to absorb more students to create economic opportunities for the town.’

Nana Kwagyan III also expressed worry over the accommodation situation for lecturers in the College, saying ‘Even the Principal is sharing a common hall with other lectur

ers.’

He noted that efforts to get corporate bodies to assist in constructing lecturers’ accommodation had proved futile.

‘I am appealing to oil and gas companies such as Ghana Gas and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to respond to letters we have written to them to build flats for our lecturers.’

Touching on the Esiama Secondary Technical School, the Chief noted that the school had similar accommodation challenges for teachers, saying with a population of 1,600 students, the school could not even boast of two teachers’ bungalows.

Nana Kwagyan III appealed to the GNPC and Ghana Gas to complete a dining hall project they had started to help reduce the infrastructural deficit in the school.

On a market project, he appealed to the authorities to ensure its speedy completion to help move women selling by the roadside to the place for their safety.

Speaking on the state of health care facility, he said Esiama had one of the oldest clinics established in 1936 that could not cater for the health nee

ds of all residents.

He indicated that the government had started the construction of a new one for the area, but work had stalled.

‘We wanted to raise funds during the Kundum festival for developmental projects but could not work due to the fact that people were not able to donate to the fund, because we realised that our clinic does not befit our status as a town,’ he added.

Nana Kwagyan appealed to the government to initiate steps to complete the project to help them access improved healthcare services.

