Chief of Sefwi-Bodi registers 1000 children onto NHIS



Nana Akwasi Ofori Ababio, the Chief of Sefwi-Bodi, has registered 1000 children (17 years and below) onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to facilitate their access to quality healthcare.

This is to help give some relief to parents who could not afford to register or renew their children’s membership onto the NHIS.

The gesture forms part of activities to celebrate this year’s Elou Festival of the chiefs of people of Sefwi-Bodi in the Western North Region.

‘We are doing this as a result of the fact that cocoa trees of parents are dying here in our area, making it difficult for them to either renew or register their children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme,’ Nana Ababio told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He advised political actors, especially those in the region, to desist from personal attacks and offensive languages before, during and after the 2024 general election.

‘When we live together as one people, and desist from divisions among ourselves, that is when we can focus

on developing our area,’ he said.

Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, the Bodi District Chief Executive, called on the people to really behind the Government to implement more development projects in the area.

He appealed to the people to adopt a maintenance culture to ensure government projects last longer to benefit them and future generations.

‘It Is when we take good care of what we have, that is when we can ask for more, but if we refuse to maintain what we have, the money to be used to initiate new ones will be used to repair the ones we have destroyed,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency