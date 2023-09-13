AI-Media Exhibits at IBC 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, the leader in technology-driven live captioning & subtitling, transcription, and translation solutions, is excited to announce its presence at the IBC Show 2023, scheduled to take place from 15th – 18th September in Amsterdam, NE. The event promises to be a gathering of industry experts, thought leaders, and innovative companies in the broadcast and media technology sector.

As the global leader in captioning and subtitling for the broadcast industry, AI-Media is proud to be part of this influential event. Our Chief Sales Officer, James Ward, will lead our delegation and represent our commitment to excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients and partners.

AI-Media’s Chief Sales Officer, James Ward said:

“We are delighted to participate at the IBC show once again. This tradeshow is an exceptional platform for us to showcase our latest innovations and demonstrate how we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the broadcast industry. We’re excited to engage with industry leaders, customers, and partners, and to share our vision for the future of broadcasting.”

AI-Media will be showcasing several key broadcast solutions at the event, the cornerstone of which is our AI-Powered live automatic captioning solution – LEXI. LEXI consistently delivers accuracy rates of over 98%, identifies speaker changes, uses AI to ensure captions don’t interrupt onscreen content and all at a fraction of the cost of human captions. This innovative tool is revolutionizing real-time captioning, providing a cost-effective solution that has been embraced by the world’s leading broadcasters. AI-Media will be conducting live demos at the booth to display this groundbreaking technology in action.

The recently launched AI-powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit will also be featured at IBC2023, featuring six key solutions each designed to address different captioning needs. LEXI Tool Kit transforms content creation and captioning, offering complete end-to-end solutions for media companies, broadcasters, event producers, educational institutions, and content creators worldwide. Broadcasters can mix and match the Tool Kit components to suit their business needs, accessing solutions including captioning, translation, archiving & search and disaster recovery.

With IP video production at the forefront of innovation in the broadcasting landscape; broadcasters can look to AI-Media’s ALTA solution for their IP compatible closed captioning and subtitling encoding solution. ALTA supports global broadcast standards including SMPTE-2110, MPEG-TS inputs, and can output 2110-40, DVB subtitles, DVB TTML, DVB Teletext and SMPTE 2038. Deployable as a standalone virtual machine, a pre-packaged AMI or turnkey physical server, ALTA can fit into any production workflow. Along with effortlessly handling six languages per instance, ALTA also supports the insertion of advertising cues using SCTE-35 and SCTE-104. With ALTA, AI-Media is helping broadcasters elevate their IP video broadcasts to new heights of reach and accessibility. Also available at the booth will be our range of SDI Hardware Encoders, including our Encoder Pro (HD492) 1 RU caption encoder – now synonymous as the broadcast standard for SDI encoders.

We’re also excited to provide customers with an early look at our upgraded LEXI Translate solution, which is the next level of language accessibility within our LEXI Tool Kit. This soon to be released version boasts unmatched accuracy in real-time translation, allowing broadcasters to distribute content to a wider audience than ever before.

Join AI-Media at IBC 2023, September 15-18, RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Booth #5.C31. Attendees are encouraged to book a meeting with the AI-Media team to discover our range of end-to-end broadcast captioning solutions.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company AI-Media is a global leader in live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via AI-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, AI-Media delivers over 8 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. AI-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:AIM). For more information, please visit AI-Media.tv.

