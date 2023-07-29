Children should be loved and protected from abuse

©Mrs Emily Adevor, Project Facilitator of Adaklu/Agotime Cluster of Frontline Church Partners of Compassion International Ghana (CIG) says children must depend on their parents and caregivers for survival and development.

She said it was incumbent on them to love and protect them from any form of abuse.

Mrs Adevor made this known at Adaklu Helekpe in the Adaklu district at the launch of the Cluster’s Resolver system designed by Compassion International to be promoted by its Country offices globally.

The Resolver is a new system designed to track all incidents of abuse, neglect and exploitation by their participants and children at large experience.

It is an internal system between Compassion and its Church Partners with the firm aim to report and resolve child abuse cases within 30 days.

The Resolver system replaces Ethics Point and any other methods of reporting incidents of child abuse by Compassion’ Church Partners.

Mrs Adevor said the Resolver system brought new and improved capabilities in child abuse case management.

She said the system made reporting child abuse cases easier, more accurate, creates multiple channels and anonymous reporting.

The Partnership Facilitator explained that it also provided more timely and relevant intervention, equipping the partnership churches with informed insight and easy analysis of child protection data.

She intimated that compassion and its partners believed that children were created by God in His image and that they have immeasurable dignity and values as gifts from God.

‘As parents and caregivers, we are duty bound to protect our children from abuse and harm to enable them to develop those values,’ Mrs Adevor advised.

She noted that one of the surest ways to prevent children from abuse was that communities should be responsible for the welfare of all children in the community.

She said CIG as part of its prevention interventions, was partnering with Churches to form Child Protection Committees in their communities to ensure that children were well protected from all forms of abuse, violence, and exploitation.

She noted that other strategic prevention interventions were to empower children and the youth in their protection, equip parents and opinion leaders with knowledge and skills to know, love and protect their children and promote behavioral change in prevention and reporting child abuse cases at the community level.

She appealed to children to be good ambassadors of the Resolver posters pasted in their communities by ensuring that no one removed or defaced them.

Mrs Adevor mentioned channels of reporting abuse cases as Church Partner staff, website (mobile friendly) https:/cintl.us/reportabuse, hotline +233242426419 and email [email protected].

As part of the launch there were poetry recitals and choreography by participants from Adaklu Sikama Child Development Centre, outdooring of the Resolver posters, house to house, street, and institutional engagements.

Source: Ghana News Agency