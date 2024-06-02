CHRDA condems GCE targeted attacks in North West School



By Nchendzengang Tatah

The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA, has condemned two targeted attacks at the start of the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examination in the North West.

The first incidence was recorded on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 in Bamenda. Local authorities confirmed that an attack by gunmen targeting St. Federick Comprehensive High School, Mankon resulted in a student and a security officer being shot on the leg by stray bullets.

CHRDA in the release also profiled the second incident which took place in Mandock neighborhood in Oku, Bui Division. Their report explained that following sporadic gun shots to deter students from taking the GCE Examination in the area, a student died.

Jiseh Betrand Chung, an ordinary level candidate is reported by CHRDA to have been shot on the head. He later died while receiving medical attention. A man in his forties is equally reported injured and another in the same age bracket kidnapped following the gunshots.

CHRDA has reiterated i

t’s condemnation for acts against the schooling enterprise, calling it ‘unjustifiable and unacceptable’. It has called on authorities in these areas to carry out proper investigations inorder apprehend the perpetrators for punishment.

Source: Cameroon News Agency