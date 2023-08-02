CITAM Seeks Permission From Members To Utilise Their Data

Nakuru-based Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) church has called on its members to consent to its use of media images recorded during services, as the church joined in the conversation about data protection quest.

Senior Pastor Rev. Serah Kamau urged members to allow the church to utilise images and videos recorded for the sole purpose of promoting CITAM’s mission of local and international outreach.

‘We are living in times where emphasis is on data protection, and we want you to know that we will not use your media recordings for any other purpose other than the furtherance of the Kingdom of God.

‘We are also encouraging parents to give us (consent through) signed forms to allow us to use any images of their children being involved in our programmes, to help us utilise them for mobilisation and on TV, websites, and online pages,’ noting that the same consent had been requested from parents of children attending CITAM schools.

Rev. Kamau committed not to use the images of children for any commercial interest, noting that the consent will help guide the church whenever the children are involved in public events, activities, and programmes.

‘These images could be used in print and digital media formats, including print publications, websites, e-marketing, posters, banners, advertising, social media teachings, and research purposes. Should you have any concerns, kindly notify us,’ the church announced.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), last month imposed a fine of Sh4.55 million on a school for posting images of minors without parental consent, which was against the law.

In a statement to newsrooms, the ODPC cautioned entities against violating the law and urged them to put in place data protection policies and safeguards. Commissioner Immaculate Kassait called upon data controllers and data processors to ensure personal data processed was in line with the Data Protection Act, failure to which, they risked a fine of up to Sh5 million.

Source: Kenya News Agency