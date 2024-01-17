CK Tedam University appeals for infrastructure



The Clement Kubindiwo Tedam-University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in the Upper East Region, has appealed to the government for infrastructure to house the increasing number of students from Senior High Schools.

Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the University’s Acting Vice Chancellor (VC), said there was increased enrollment and graduate output from the Free Senior High School programme and the establishment of the STEM Senior High Schools in the country.

‘We are appealing to the government for lecture hall theatres and school buildings to house our growing numbers. We hope the government will not only hear us, but will answer us in the affirmative,’ Professor Abagale said.

The VC, who was speaking at the third congregation of 424 students at the University in Navrongo, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal, said the University was challenged with inadequate laboratories.

He said management of the University had to collaborate with the Navrongo Health Research Centre in some cases for laboratory

sessions for students.

He appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to fast-track the completion of a laboratory complex under construction on the campus.

Professor Abagale added that the University had two hostels with total capacity of 256 which could not house the student population of 2,054.

He said, ‘Most students have no option but to rent private hostels outside the University and guaranteeing their safety is a matter of concern for Management of the University.’

He appreciated the efforts of GETFund to construct a hostel for the University and appealed to management of GETFund to make funds available for the completion of a hostel project.

‘These structures are vital to our survival, and growth at this stage of the University. Please, hear us and support us,’ Professor Abagale appealed.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, said the Government of Ghana would continue to support the growth of the University in line with the tertiary education policy.

He acknowledged the

teething challenges associated with young institutions like CKT-UTAS, and that efforts would be made to address them.

He said the GETFund was introducing innovations to ensure that it promptly addressed infrastructural and logistical needs of educational institutions.

Mr Yakubu said, ‘We are confident that all abandoned and uncompleted projects being funded by GETFund, would be rectified under the new reforms.

Source: Ghana News Agency