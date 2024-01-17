CKT-UTAS to start Bachelor of Science programmes in nursing



Professor Samson Abah Abagale, the Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Clement Kubindiwo Tedam-University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), says the University will start Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in Paediatric and General Nursing.

He said the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) had assessed the University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery for the programmes.

‘We are currently carrying out some revisions requested by GTEC so that hopefully we can get them started this academic year,’ he said.

Professor Abagale announced this at the third Congregation of the University, held in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region to graduate the third cohort of the University.

A total of 424 students, comprising 190 graduate students, and 234 undergraduates, graduated in different disciplines.

The Acting VC said the mandate of the University was to provide higher education, undertake research, disseminate knowledge

related to development through integration of technology and applied sciences.

Mindful of its mandate, Professor Abagale said management had developed and would continue to develop academic programmes and chart the path of research activities in technology, applied and mathematics sciences.

‘To achieve this, the University has structured and aligned its academic programmes under 10 Schools in mainstream academics and has also opened other centres and units within our mandate,’ he said.

Professor Abagale said from June 2023, the University had added more programmes to its existing programmes; ‘We have started M.Phil/PhD programmes in Infectious Diseases and Immunology in the School of Medical Sciences.

‘A programme in M.Phil in Anaethesia and Critical Care has also been assessed and will soon get started also in the School of Medical Sciences, currently has been sent for assessment and accreditation.

‘We are also making frantic efforts towards having the main programme in the School of Medical Sciences,’

he added.

Professor Abagale called for continued support from stakeholders, especially the Health Minister, Regional Minister, Chief Directors, and Directors in the Ministry of Health.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, commended the University for staying on the course of its vision and mission, with three successful consecutive congregations starting in 2020.

‘Such modest accomplishments must be credited to the hard work of the University Council, management, staff, and all stakeholders.

‘For the Government of Ghana, the consecutive congregation programmes of this University further demonstrate the translation of foresight, and vision in action,’ the Minister said.

As the name of the University suggests, Mr Yakubu said it was envisioned to create a niche as an institution to nurture young minds in the fast-growing fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

‘As a STEM-biased institution, the Region is looking forward to innovations that would create jobs for th

e teeming youth which would enhance their living standards.

‘I am happy to note that management is not departing from this noble vision, and mission,’ he added.

The Minister congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to step into the next phase of their life with confidence for the future and said they had received training in courses that were very relevant to the development of the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency