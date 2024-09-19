Classroom shed collapses on pupils at Sumborun, causing head injury



A pupil of the Sumborun basic school in the Sissala East Municipality has suffered a head injury, after a log from their classroom shed fell on her following its collapse on the children.

Mr Dangor File, the Assemblyman of the Sumboru electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the school’s structure, which had been under construction by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) had stalled for the last four years.

He said the pupils aged between six and eight, participated in the re-construction of the classroom sheds, to save them from the harsh weather condition, because their parents refused to participate in the constant ritual of repairs whenever school resumed from vacation, claiming they were occupied with their farming activities.

Mr Dangor said unfortunately, while gathering tree branches and other leaves to maintain the uncompleted structure, one of the logs fell on a pupil injuring her on the head, whilst others sustained minor injuries.

Checks by the GNA revealed that the affected

pupil Zaachi Hanawu, a primary one pupil, had since been treated and discharged from the community clinic.

Mr Fataw Ayamga, a freelance photographer appealed to the Municipal Education committee and other stakeholders, including the Member of Parliament, to visit the Sumborun community for assessment, to see what could be done to remedy the situation.

He appealed to the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to be active in supporting the infrastructure development of the school, by providing shelters prior to the govenment’s intervention.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sisalla East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) confirmed that he had earlier sought NDA’s assistance to complete some abandoned projects in the area, which included the three-unit classroom block in Sumborun, which was yet to be roofed and stocked for the school.

He said the uncompleted projects dotted around the Municipality included a doctors’ bungalow and maternity ward at Welembelle, the Banu Police post, Lilixia Kindergarten block, th

e Dangi classroom block, a three-unit classroom block at Dolunbizon, the Bujan maternity ward, Kuroboi CHIPs compound and the Challu community centre.

Source: Ghana News Agency