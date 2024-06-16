

Moiben: Clergy and church elders in Moiben have urged politicians and religious leaders to join hands in guiding the youth toward responsible civic engagement. They called on leaders to help the youth shun activities that lead to violence, destruction of property, and unnecessary loss of lives in the guise of peaceful demonstrations.





According to Kenya News Agency, the church leaders, led by Reverend Luka Sang of Africa Inland Church (AIC), Chepkanga Fellowship, emphasized that the culture of violence disguised as peaceful demonstration being witnessed during protests was uncalled for since it has resulted in many youth being killed and others maimed. Speaking after presiding over Sunday service, Rev. Sang also accused some politicians of using the youth as pawns during such demos to achieve their own selfish political ambitions.





“Leaders should not sacrifice our children at the altar of politics. Some have lost their lives unnecessarily. We should not allow such behaviour to take root in our country,” he stated. The clergy said even though it was a constitutional right for citizens to protest and picket, the same should be exercised with caution and peacefully.





Rev. Sang expressed concern that without peace and stability prevailing in the country, the economic gains so far registered would be eroded. He also urged religious leaders not to take sides in the tussle between the government and Gen Z but instead remain neutral reconcilers. “It does not augur well for some church leaders to step aside and watch things go wrong yet Kenyans look upon the church to provide spiritual guidance and reconciliation,” he restated.





The clergy highlighted the importance of unity among Christians to pray for peace and tranquility across the country during this time when the youth are embroiled in a serious fight with the government over claimed unfulfilled promises. Rev. Sang advised the youth to keep the peace during today’s Saba Saba demonstrations in memory of the Second liberation crusaders of the 1990s.

