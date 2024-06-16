

Ouagadougou: The training workshop for correspondents of the Burkina Information Agency (AIB) on major genres in journalism ended Friday in Ouagadougou, under the chairmanship of the Director General of the AIB, Ms. S©raphine Som©/Millogo.





According to Burkina Information Agency, this workshop, which commenced on Monday, August 18, brought together around fifty correspondents from 17 regions of the country. The participants enhanced their skills in journalistic genres such as reporting, portraiture, interviewing, chronology, synthesis, as well as the concepts of ethics and professional conduct. The training was divided into two phases, theoretical and practical, and was held in the conference room of the National Archives.





At the closing ceremony, Director General S©raphine Som©/Millogo praised the participants’ attendance and underscored the importance of their mission. She stated, “AIB is counting on you to provide information from all parts of Burkina Faso, to ensure a comprehensive and credible production. Informing is not just about reporting the facts, it is also about giving meaning, contextualizing, and contributing to building public opinion in a spirit of responsibility and truth.”





She called upon the correspondents to highlight the efforts of the fighting forces, the resilience of the population, and the endogenous development policy implemented from the highest levels of government.





On behalf of his colleagues, correspondent Abdoul Salam Ouarma expressed gratitude to the General Management for its dedication to enhancing their skills. He remarked, “This training was a privileged moment of learning and development for us. We are committed to putting what we learned into practice to provide information with rigor, objectivity, and professionalism.”





The ceremony concluded with satisfaction, as participants gave a long standing ovation to the Director General and her team for their unwavering support in their mission to provide information.

