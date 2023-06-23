CNA Sports: 2023 Interpool fixtures known, Cameroon cup race, Bamboutos recruits Ghanaian coach for continental adventure

Fixtures of the 2023 Interpool competition that determines teams that will be promoted to the Elite 2 championship have been known.

The competition will take place in Yaounde from July 15 – 30 this year, and will be made up of ten teams representing all ten Regional Leagues. The teams were drawn into two Groups of 5 teams each.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage which will be the final stage to determine the winner and qualified teams.

The groups are as follows:

Group A

East

South West

West

Centre

Far North

Group B

North West

North

Adamawa

Littoral

South

The quest for a second Cameroon Cup Title continues for PWD.

PWD Social Club of Bamenda will on Saturday, June 24, take on Stade of Bandjoun in the first semi-final fixture of the Cameroon Cup 2023.

The match will be played at the Douala Omnisports Annex stadium from 1:30 pm. The Abakwa boys will be looking forward to playing their 4th Cameroon Cup finals after those of 1967, 1979, and 2022 which they won.

The second semi-final fixture will be between Colombe of Dja and Lobo and Fovu Club of Baham.

The management of Bamboutos FC of Mbouda has recruited JOSEPH ASARE BEDIAKO to replace Yves Clement Arroga as the new coach. According to sources, the 64-old Ghanaian has been recruited to take the Mangwa Boys to their Continental adventure next season.

The team, at the start of the week, received a CAF delegation at its new headquarters for modalities in the prelude to their participation at the CAF Confederations Cup.

ACEC vs ACFPC

The President of YAFOOT, Thérèse Pauline Mevono Mangeule has withdrawn from the newly created Association of Professional Football Clubs of Cameroon (ACFPC) headed by Kamdem Dieudonne.

ACFPC, originally made up of 21 club presidents, disengaged from the Association of Elite Clubs of Cameroon due to what many football pundits term as “frustration” harvested since the new FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o was elected.

The new Association was declared persona non-grata in the Wouri Division by the SDO on June 2023 in a release. On the other hand, ACEC that is headed by Pascal Abunde has been recognized by the Cameroonian football governing body.

The frustrated side accuses FECAFOOT of not respecting the promises made two years ago when Eto’o took the reigns.

Source: Cameroon News Agency