Coalition of Muslim Organisations confers Saifu-llah title on Speaker Bagbin

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations of Ghana has conferred on Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin the Saifu-llah title, which means ‘the Sword of God’.

This is in recognition of the work of Parliament and its efforts in making Ghana a peaceful and secured country.

The Speaker made this known in his closing remarks on the floor of Parliament on Thursday before the House adjourned for the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana.

Mr Bagbin said all Moslems in Ghana had bestowed an award on the House, as part of efforts to appreciate the work of the Members.

‘They wish it could be put on all the heads – 275 of you in the House but unfortunately it is not possible, and so they decided to put it on the head of the heads, it happened to be my head, not yours for today, and that is why I have been adorned this way, he said.

‘They appreciate you, they thank you, tbey honour you, for what you’ve been doing.’

He said the Moslem Community in Ghana assured Parliament of the total support and commitment to doing everything possible to make Ghana a peaceful, secured and hospitable country.

Hajj Abdul Rahman, who led the Moslem delegation to Parliament, acknowledged and commended the Speaker for his immense contribution to protecting and safeguarding the Ghanaian family values and norms against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ).

The House is expected to resume within the third week of October in good time for the Third Meeting of its Third Session.

Source: Ghana News Agency