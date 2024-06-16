

Kianyaga: Hundreds of coffee farmers in Kirinyaga County converged at Kianyaga Stadium for a groundbreaking exhibition aimed at educating them on modern farming techniques, market opportunities, and ways to improve coffee quality and yields. The Expo was organised by Baragwi Coffee Cooperative Society in collaboration with Nyeri International Coffee Exports (NICE).





According to Kenya News Agency, speaking during the event, the Kirinyaga County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Trade and Investment, Calbert Munene Njeru, praised Baragwi Coffee Cooperative Society for resolving internal conflicts that had previously threatened its operations. ‘Baragwi is one of the biggest cooperatives in Kenya, and the fact that they delivered over 11 million kilogrammes of coffee, translating to Sh 1.6 billion, is a strong indicator of their strength and potential,’ said Munene.





He urged farmers not to uproot their coffee trees, revealing that the market was becoming booming and favourable. ‘The County Government has a fully-fledged department for cooperatives, tasked with guiding cooperative boards and committees across Kirinyaga to ensure that their actions benefit the farmers directly,’ he added.





Munene also revealed that the County Government has invested over Sh 50 million to expand storage facilities at Kiangaa Coffee Plant, a key processing and marketing hub for Kirinyaga coffee. He emphasised that capacity-building programmes were underway to empower farmers with the right farming skills and resources. ‘We are calling on farmers to allow agricultural officers into their farms. These officers are not coming to police you; they are coming to help you,’ he assured.





He advised farmers to use certified chemicals and purchase seedlings only from recognised institutions to maintain quality standards and enhance yields. The CECM welcomed investors to Kirinyaga, stating that the environment was ripe for agribusiness and calling on them to support farmers by bringing in innovation and markets.





Grace Kariuki, Sales Manager at Novel Garden, one of the participating companies, emphasised the benefits of organic farming. ‘Organic farming is good for the soil, the environment, and our health. It helps reduce input costs while increasing yield. When farmers compare the results before and after using organic methods, the difference is clear,’ she explained. She noted an increased interest from farmers wanting to learn more about organic techniques, especially those who want to protect their soil for future generations.





James Minaii, from the Coffee Research Institute, a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, provided insight on how farmers could maintain and boost both quality and quantity in their coffee. ‘We’ve set up clinical desks at this exhibition where farmers bring in samples of their plants and receive expert recommendations. We also advise on intercropping during immature coffee stages, ideal shade trees like macadamia and avocado, and limiting excess shading,’ said Minaii.





He explained that for a successful coffee venture, farmers must pay attention to nutrition, proper intercropping, and post-harvest handling, especially primary processing at the factory level, which plays a vital role in preserving coffee quality.





Albert Muchiri Murange, Chairman of Baragwi Farmers Cooperative Society, said the event was part of an ongoing initiative to give farmers access to the right information. ‘We want to help farmers increase their production per bush and maximise their incomes. Events like this give them the knowledge they need,’ he said.





Among the many farmers who attended was James Gachoki Njeru, who shared his experience. ‘This was not just another day. I’ve learnt how to use technology in my farm, minimise costs, and embrace organic farming. I urge fellow farmers to take advantage of such events,’ he said.





Martin, another farmer who also keeps dairy cows, was impressed by the training on how to improve his coffee’s health and productivity. ‘I’ve been taught how to maintain healthy coffee berries and improve quality. This knowledge will go a long way in transforming my farm,’ he noted.





Kirinyaga coffee farmers are not only willing to embrace innovation and best practices but are now better equipped to take coffee farming to the next level. The blend of technology, training, and government support is stirring a new wave of growth in the sector.

