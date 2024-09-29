Colombe Sportive claim 2024 Cameroon Cup title



Colombe Sportive of Dja et Lobo have emerged champions of the 64th edition of the Cameroon Cup, defeating Elite Two side Aigle Royal of Menuoa 1-0 in the final.

Duamel Boris Ekotto’s ninth-minute header, expertly assisted by Ivan Mvondo’s precise cross, proved the decisive goal, securing the South region’s 3rd crown of the year

This historic win marks Colombe Sportive’s maiden silverware in their 71-year existence, redeeming last year’s semifinal heartbreak against Fovu of Baham.

The Doves’ victory comes amidst a resurgence of southern football glory, following FC Ebolowa’s Guinness Super League title and Atlantic FC of Kribi’s National Interpools triumph plus an Elite Two ticket.

This trophy sets the doves for the Cameroon Super Cup against Elite One champions, Victoria United of limbe and also serves them a ticket to the 2025 CAF Confederations Cup.

Source: Cameroon News Agency