Completed toilet facility locked, as school children defecate in open space



A newly six-seater water closet toilet facility constructed for the Afrisipakrom Roman Catholic Basic School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region remained locked, left unused for years, as teachers and school children struggled to find places of convenience.

Nonetheless, the school have no toilets for teachers, and the school children, an appalling situation impeding academic progress and contributing to open defecation among the school children.

Due to the lack of toilets, both male and female teachers normally visit houses around the school whenever they want to ease themselves or visit nature calls.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reveal that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) funded the construction of the toilet project four years ago.

During a visit, the GNA noticed that major construction works on the project were about 98 per cent complete. It has a borehole and a poly tank, with taps, zincs and water closets fixed.

In an interview, Mr Peter Aadi, the Headmaster of the

school said though the project was left with some finishing touches, the authorities could not trace the contractor.

He explained that the school had officially informed the Tano North Municipal Assembly, hoping that the Assembly would put the finishing touches for the project to be handed over for use, but to no avail.

Mr Aadi said the school needed the toilet urgently and therefore appealed to the GETFUND to intervene so that the project would be completed for use and alleviate the plight of the school children and the teachers.

Source: Ghana News Agency